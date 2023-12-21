Thursday's game that pits the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) against the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 82-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kentucky. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 82, Louisville 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-8.8)

Kentucky (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 155.9

Louisville is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Kentucky's 6-4-0 ATS record. The Cardinals have a 6-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Wildcats have a record of 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals average 74.5 points per game (194th in college basketball) while giving up 73.6 per contest (250th in college basketball). They have a +9 scoring differential overall.

Louisville wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. It is collecting 38.6 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.3 per outing.

Louisville makes 5.4 three-pointers per game (333rd in college basketball) at a 29.4% rate (320th in college basketball), compared to the 6 its opponents make while shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc.

The Cardinals rank 244th in college basketball with 92.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 236th in college basketball defensively with 91.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Louisville and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Cardinals commit 12 per game (197th in college basketball) and force 11.6 (223rd in college basketball play).

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +167 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.7 points per game. They're putting up 90.2 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and are giving up 73.5 per outing to rank 247th in college basketball.

Kentucky is 117th in the country at 38.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.4 more than the 35.8 its opponents average.

Kentucky hits 1.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.4 (13th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.9.

Kentucky wins the turnover battle by 5.4 per game, committing 9.2 (18th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.6.

