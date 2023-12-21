Will Kevin Hayes Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 21?
Can we expect Kevin Hayes finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues clash with the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Hayes stats and insights
- Hayes has scored in seven of 31 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- Hayes has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has a 16.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Hayes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:07
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|15:21
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|2
|0
|15:36
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|13:09
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|16:44
|Home
|W 6-4
Blues vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
