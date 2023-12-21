The Louisville Cardinals (5-6) are heavy, 13.5-point underdogs against the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) at KFC Yum! Center on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's point total is 157.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kentucky vs. Louisville Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -13.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky and its opponents have scored more than 157.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

The average point total in Kentucky's matchups this year is 163.7, 6.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.

This season, Kentucky has won five out of the six games in which it has been favored.

The Wildcats have a record of 4-1 when favored by -1200 or more by bookmakers this season.

Kentucky has a 92.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 6 60% 90.2 164.7 73.5 147.1 151.8 Louisville 3 30% 74.5 164.7 73.6 147.1 145.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Wildcats put up 16.6 more points per game (90.2) than the Cardinals allow (73.6).

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kentucky vs. Louisville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 6-4-0 3-4 7-3-0 Louisville 4-6-0 2-0 6-4-0

Kentucky vs. Louisville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Louisville 14-4 Home Record 4-13 6-3 Away Record 0-11 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.