The Kentucky Wildcats (5-7) play the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison

The Bisons score just 4.2 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Wildcats give up (69.5).

Lipscomb is 4-0 when it scores more than 69.5 points.

Kentucky's record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.

The 63.8 points per game the Wildcats put up are the same as the Bisons give up.

When Kentucky totals more than 63.9 points, it is 5-0.

Lipscomb has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.

This season the Wildcats are shooting 41.2% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Bisons give up.

The Bisons shoot 39.1% from the field, 5.5% lower than the Wildcats concede.

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 16.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 61.5 FG%

16.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 61.5 FG% Maddie Scherr: 14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Eniya Russell: 9.7 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

9.7 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Brooklynn Miles: 4.9 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

4.9 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Saniah Tyler: 9.1 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (24-for-71)

Kentucky Schedule