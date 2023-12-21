The Louisville Cardinals (5-6) go up against the Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Louisville matchup.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Kentucky has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Wildcats' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Louisville has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Cardinals games have hit the over six out of 10 times this year.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Kentucky is 13th-best in the country. It is way below that, 32nd, according to computer rankings.

The Wildcats were +1600 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +2000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

Kentucky has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Louisville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Louisville, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks much better (101st in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (172nd).

The Cardinals' national championship odds have dropped from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +100000, the -biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Louisville winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

