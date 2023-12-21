The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) face the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN
Kentucky Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Kentucky shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals are the 97th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 114th.
  • The Wildcats put up 16.6 more points per game (90.2) than the Cardinals give up (73.6).
  • Kentucky has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 73.6 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kentucky posted 78.4 points per game last year in home games, which was seven more points than it averaged away from home (71.4).
  • At home, the Wildcats allowed 6.8 fewer points per game (64.1) than when playing on the road (70.9).
  • When playing at home, Kentucky sunk 0.9 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than in away games (5.7). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to away from home (33.1%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington L 80-73 Rupp Arena
12/9/2023 Pennsylvania W 81-66 Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
12/29/2023 Illinois State - Rupp Arena
1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

