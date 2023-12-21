The Louisville Cardinals (5-6) face the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

In games Kentucky shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Wildcats are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 101st.

The Wildcats record 16.6 more points per game (90.2) than the Cardinals allow (73.6).

When Kentucky puts up more than 73.6 points, it is 8-1.

Louisville Stats Insights

This season, Louisville has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 51st.

The Cardinals' 74.5 points per game are just one more point than the 73.5 the Wildcats give up.

Louisville is 4-6 when giving up fewer than 90.2 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Kentucky scored seven more points per game (78.4) than it did in away games (71.4).

Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last year, giving up 64.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 in road games.

Kentucky made 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in road games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville scored 66 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 on the road.

The Cardinals conceded 71.9 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Louisville drained more 3-pointers away (6.9 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (37.3%) than at home (31.7%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington L 80-73 Rupp Arena 12/9/2023 Pennsylvania W 81-66 Wells Fargo Center 12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena 12/21/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center 12/29/2023 Illinois State - Rupp Arena 1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Louisville Upcoming Schedule