The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) face the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

Kentucky has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 97th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 114th.

The Wildcats score 16.6 more points per game (90.2) than the Cardinals allow (73.6).

Kentucky is 8-1 when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Louisville Stats Insights

Louisville has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.3% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 97th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 241st.

The Cardinals score an average of 74.5 points per game, only one more point than the 73.5 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Louisville has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 90.2 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71.4 points per contest.

The Wildcats surrendered 64.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.9 on the road.

Kentucky averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged away from home (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville scored more points at home (66 per game) than away (64.4) last season.

The Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Louisville drained more trifectas away (6.9 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (37.3%) than at home (31.7%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington L 80-73 Rupp Arena 12/9/2023 Pennsylvania W 81-66 Wells Fargo Center 12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena 12/21/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center 12/29/2023 Illinois State - Rupp Arena 1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Louisville Upcoming Schedule