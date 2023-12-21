The St. Louis Blues, with Justin Faulk, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. Fancy a wager on Faulk in the Blues-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Justin Faulk vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Faulk Season Stats Insights

Faulk's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:27 per game on the ice, is +4.

Faulk has a goal in one of his 31 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 13 of 31 games this season, Faulk has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Faulk has an assist in 12 of 31 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Faulk's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Faulk has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Faulk Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 31 Games 2 15 Points 1 1 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.