If you reside in Henry County, Kentucky and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Henry County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eminence High School at Nicholas Co Middle-High School