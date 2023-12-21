The Troy Trojans (5-6) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Colonels are shooting 45.8% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 42% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

Eastern Kentucky has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Colonels are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 10th.

The Colonels' 86.8 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 70.3 the Trojans give up to opponents.

Eastern Kentucky is 4-3 when it scores more than 70.3 points.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Eastern Kentucky scored 17.9 more points per game at home (86.6) than away (68.7).

At home, the Colonels gave up 69.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 74.9.

At home, Eastern Kentucky drained 10.3 3-pointers per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged away (7.2). Eastern Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than away (31.5%).

