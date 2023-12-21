The Troy Trojans (5-6) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Colonels are shooting 45.8% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 42% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
  • Eastern Kentucky has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.
  • The Colonels are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 10th.
  • The Colonels' 86.8 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 70.3 the Trojans give up to opponents.
  • Eastern Kentucky is 4-3 when it scores more than 70.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Eastern Kentucky scored 17.9 more points per game at home (86.6) than away (68.7).
  • At home, the Colonels gave up 69.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 74.9.
  • At home, Eastern Kentucky drained 10.3 3-pointers per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged away (7.2). Eastern Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than away (31.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Bethany (WV) W 121-56 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/13/2023 @ Louisiana L 73-62 Cajundome
12/17/2023 Northern Kentucky L 85-75 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/21/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
12/23/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.