Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Daviess County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Daviess County, Kentucky. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Daviess County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Owensboro Catholic Schools at Madisonville North Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.