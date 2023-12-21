Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Panthers on December 21, 2023
Sam Reinhart and Robert Thomas are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Florida Panthers and the St. Louis Blues square off at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blues vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blues vs. Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)
Thomas has scored 12 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 20 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the St. Louis offense with 32 total points (one per game). He takes 2.2 shots per game, shooting 17.4%.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 14
|2
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Pavel Buchnevich has helped lead the offense for St. Louis this season with 10 goals and 13 assists.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Jordan Kyrou's six goals and 15 assists add up to 21 points this season.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 16
|1
|2
|3
|9
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Reinhart is one of Florida's leading contributors (39 total points), having registered 18 goals and 21 assists.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Dec. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canucks
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kraken
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 10
|0
|4
|4
|2
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 30 points (one per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 19 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Oilers
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|7
|at Canucks
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Kraken
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 10
|1
|2
|3
|5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.