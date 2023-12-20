Wednesday's game features the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-5) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (6-5) facing off at Great Southern Bank Arena (on December 20) at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-61 win for Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers came out on top in their last game 72-68 against Abilene Christian on Monday.

Western Kentucky vs. Nevada Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Western Kentucky vs. Nevada Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 68, Nevada 61

Other CUSA Predictions

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Hilltoppers claimed their signature win of the season, a 62-50 victory over the Vermont Catamounts, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 151) in our computer rankings.

The Hilltoppers have three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Hilltoppers are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories.

Western Kentucky has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (five).

Western Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

62-50 over Vermont (No. 151) on November 25

72-68 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 166) on December 18

76-62 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 205) on November 10

62-56 at home over Cornell (No. 215) on November 13

70-64 at home over Mercer (No. 238) on November 6

Western Kentucky Leaders

Acacia Hayes: 16.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)

16.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60) Alexis Mead: 11.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)

11.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44) Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)

9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55) Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Odeth Betancourt: 5.6 PTS, 48.3 FG%

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

The Hilltoppers average 65.9 points per game (188th in college basketball) while allowing 64.6 per contest (200th in college basketball). They have a +16 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Hilltoppers are posting 65.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are faring better offensively, averaging 66.3 points per contest.

Defensively, Western Kentucky has played better at home this season, giving up 60.0 points per game, compared to 64.5 in away games.

