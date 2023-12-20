The Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-3) face the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Kentucky Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 3.1 BLK

15 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 3.1 BLK Savannah Wheeler: 13.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ta'Mia Scott: 13 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalynn Gregory: 11.3 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Courtney Whitson: 10.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Boldyreva: 15 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 3.1 BLK

15 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 3.1 BLK Wheeler: 13.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Scott: 13 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Gregory: 11.3 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Whitson: 10.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.