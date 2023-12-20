MVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Wednesday college basketball slate includes six games featuring a MVC team in action. Among those contests is the Northern Iowa Panthers taking on the Iowa State Cyclones.
MVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UTEP Miners vs. UIC Flames
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
|Valparaiso Beacons at Stetson Hatters
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Indiana State Sycamores at Purdue Boilermakers
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
|BYU Cougars at Missouri State Bears
|3:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bradley Braves at South Dakota Coyotes
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
|Northern Iowa Panthers at Iowa State Cyclones
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
