Wednesday's contest features the No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (10-2) and the No. 23 Washington Huskies (11-0) squaring off at KFC Yum! Center (on December 20) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-61 victory for Louisville.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Cardinals suffered an 86-62 loss to UConn.

The Cardinals enter this contest after an 86-62 loss to UConn on Saturday. In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Huskies claimed a 64-32 win over Saint Mary's (CA). In the Cardinals' loss, Kiki Jefferson led the way with a team-high 19 points (adding six rebounds and four assists). Chloe Briggs recorded 14 points, one rebound and three assists for the Huskies.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville vs. Washington Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 66, Washington 61

Top 25 Predictions

Louisville Schedule Analysis

When the Cardinals beat the Gonzaga Bulldogs (No. 20 in the AP's Top 25) on November 26 by a score of 81-70, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cardinals are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Louisville has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Cardinals are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 26

64-58 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 56) on November 29

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 81) on November 12

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 89) on November 6

73-61 at home over Kentucky (No. 142) on December 10

Washington Schedule Analysis

On December 10, the Huskies claimed their signature win of the season, a 60-55 victory over the Washington State Cougars, who are a top 50 team (No. 17), according to our computer rankings.

The Huskies have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cardinals are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Washington has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (five).

Washington 2023-24 Best Wins

60-55 on the road over Washington State (No. 17) on December 10

55-50 at home over Montana State (No. 131) on December 5

58-41 on the road over Hawaii (No. 146) on November 26

81-64 at home over Pacific (No. 151) on November 15

57-37 over Idaho State (No. 185) on November 24

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG% Jefferson: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Nyla Harris: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG% Nina Rickards: 7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG%

7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)

Washington Leaders

Dalayah Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 56.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

12.1 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 56.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Hannah Stines: 9.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

9.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Lauren Schwartz: 12.3 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (18-for-45)

12.3 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (18-for-45) Elle Ladine: 12.4 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

12.4 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Sayvia Sellers: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals average 77.1 points per game (58th in college basketball) while giving up 59.5 per outing (98th in college basketball). They have a +211 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.6 points per game.

Washington Performance Insights

The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 25.3 points per game, with a +278 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.9 points per game (117th in college basketball) and give up 45.6 per outing (first in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.