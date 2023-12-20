The Washington Huskies (11-0) hope to continue a four-game road winning run at the Louisville Cardinals (10-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: Fubo Sports US

Louisville vs. Washington Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 70.9 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 59.5 the Cardinals give up to opponents.

Washington has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 59.5 points.

Louisville's record is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 70.9 points.

The Cardinals record 77.1 points per game, 31.5 more points than the 45.6 the Huskies allow.

Louisville has a 10-2 record when scoring more than 45.6 points.

Washington is 11-0 when giving up fewer than 77.1 points.

The Cardinals are making 44.8% of their shots from the field, 13.9% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (30.9%).

The Huskies make 46% of their shots from the field, just 4% more than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Nyla Harris: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG% Nina Rickards: 7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG%

7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)

Louisville Schedule