The Washington Huskies (11-0) will attempt to build on an 11-game winning run when hitting the road against the Louisville Cardinals (10-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: Fubo Sports US

Louisville vs. Washington Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 70.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 59.5 the Cardinals give up.

Washington is 8-0 when it scores more than 59.5 points.

Louisville is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.9 points.

The Cardinals average 31.5 more points per game (77.1) than the Huskies allow (45.6).

Louisville has a 10-2 record when putting up more than 45.6 points.

When Washington allows fewer than 77.1 points, it is 11-0.

The Cardinals shoot 44.8% from the field, 13.9% higher than the Huskies allow defensively.

The Huskies shoot 46% from the field, just 4% higher than the Cardinals allow.

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Nyla Harris: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG% Nina Rickards: 7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG%

7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)

Louisville Schedule