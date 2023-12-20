Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Fayette County, Kentucky. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lafayette High School at George Rogers Clark High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Winchester, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
