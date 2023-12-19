The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-3) hope to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Cal Baptist Lancers (7-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at CBU Events Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cal Baptist vs. Western Kentucky matchup.

Western Kentucky vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Kentucky vs. Cal Baptist Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cal Baptist Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Cal Baptist (-4.5) 144.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cal Baptist (-3.5) 143.5 -176 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Kentucky vs. Cal Baptist Betting Trends

Western Kentucky has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hilltoppers have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Cal Baptist has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Lancers' eight games have hit the over.

