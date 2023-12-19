Morehead State vs. Indiana December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Morehead State Eagles (6-3) play the Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET and be available via BTN.
Morehead State vs. Indiana Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Buy Tickets for Other Morehead State Games
Morehead State Players to Watch
Indiana Players to Watch
- Ware: 17.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Reneau: 14.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Galloway: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mgbako: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Morehead State vs. Indiana Stat Comparison
|Indiana Rank
|Indiana AVG
|Morehead State AVG
|Morehead State Rank
|199th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|73.0
|222nd
|142nd
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|100th
|259th
|31.4
|Rebounds
|36.6
|51st
|303rd
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|79th
|362nd
|3.1
|3pt Made
|8.4
|97th
|124th
|14.4
|Assists
|14.8
|105th
|198th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|13.7
|303rd
