Blues vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 19
The Tampa Bay Lightning (14-13-5) square off against the St. Louis Blues (15-14-1) at Amalie Arena on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+. The Lightning fell to the Calgary Flames 4-2 in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the Dallas Stars.
In the past 10 contests, the Blues have recorded a 4-6-0 record after scoring 28 total goals (two power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 7.7%). Their opponents have scored a combined 33 goals in those games.
Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Tuesday's contest.
Blues vs. Lightning Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final score of Lightning 4, Blues 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-175)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)
Blues vs Lightning Additional Info
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have a 15-14-1 record this season and are 3-1-4 in contests that have gone to overtime.
- St. Louis has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.
- Across the eight games this season the Blues ended with just one goal, they have earned three points.
- St. Louis has four points (2-4-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Blues have scored three or more goals in 15 games, earning 24 points from those contests.
- St. Louis has scored a single power-play goal in six games this season and has registered eight points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 7-6-0 (14 points).
- The Blues have been outshot by opponents 15 times this season, and earned 15 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|12th
|3.28
|Goals Scored
|2.9
|23rd
|29th
|3.56
|Goals Allowed
|3.27
|22nd
|17th
|30.3
|Shots
|30.5
|16th
|19th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|32.2
|25th
|2nd
|30.1%
|Power Play %
|9.2%
|32nd
|17th
|80%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.76%
|19th
Blues vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
