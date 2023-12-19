Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kenton County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Kenton County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Kenton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Villa Madonna Academy at Trinity Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
