Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as 6.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's over/under is set at 232.5.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-6.5
|232.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has played five games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 232.5 points.
- The average total for Memphis' games this season is 218.1 points, 14.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Memphis' ATS record is 9-16-0 this year.
- The Grizzlies have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (12.5%) in those games.
- Memphis has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +220 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|10
|37%
|116.0
|221.6
|113.8
|226.2
|228.9
|Grizzlies
|5
|20%
|105.6
|221.6
|112.4
|226.2
|221.5
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Four of the Grizzlies' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Memphis has been better against the spread on the road (6-7-0) than at home (3-9-0) this year.
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 105.6 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 113.8 the Pelicans allow to opponents.
- Memphis is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 113.8 points.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|9-16
|3-4
|10-15
|Pelicans
|16-11
|3-2
|13-14
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Pelicans
|105.6
|116.0
|30
|12
|2-1
|13-3
|2-1
|12-4
|112.4
|113.8
|11
|15
|8-7
|3-2
|6-9
|3-2
