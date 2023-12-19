Southwest Division foes meet when the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) welcome in the Memphis Grizzlies (5-14) at Smoothie King Center, starting on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the squads this year.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane generates 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are getting 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr. this season.

Santi Aldama gives the Grizzlies 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while putting up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

David Roddy gives the Grizzlies 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Bismack Biyombo gets the Grizzlies 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while posting 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram posts 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jonas Valanciunas posts 14.2 points, 2.3 assists and 9.1 rebounds per contest.

Zion Williamson posts 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Herbert Jones averages 12.4 points, 2.9 assists and 4.2 boards.

Dyson Daniels averages 7.0 points, 3.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Pelicans Grizzlies 114.6 Points Avg. 105.9 113.4 Points Allowed Avg. 111.9 48.1% Field Goal % 43.1% 35.7% Three Point % 32.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.