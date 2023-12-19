Tuesday's game features the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-3) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-7) facing off at Show Me Center (on December 19) at 7:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-67 win for Eastern Kentucky.

The Colonels' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 52-44 loss to Chattanooga.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 76, Southeast Missouri State 67

Other ASUN Predictions

Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Colonels' signature victory this season came against the UAB Blazers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 166) in our computer rankings. The Colonels brought home the 68-64 win at a neutral site on November 18.

Eastern Kentucky has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

The Redhawks have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (four).

Eastern Kentucky has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (five).

Eastern Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 over UAB (No. 166) on November 18

86-75 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 289) on November 11

74-72 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 300) on November 9

85-55 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 316) on December 6

79-69 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 331) on December 15

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

Antwainette Walker: 21.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)

21.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46) Ivy Turner: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)

12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40) Alice Recanati: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 46.0 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

10.9 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 46.0 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Brie Crittendon: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Sierra McCullough: 6.7 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 43.8 FG%

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels outscore opponents by 14.9 points per game (posting 78.0 points per game, 46th in college basketball, and conceding 63.1 per outing, 157th in college basketball) and have a +179 scoring differential.

The Colonels are scoring more points at home (91.8 per game) than away (67.4).

At home, Eastern Kentucky gives up 47.2 points per game. On the road, it allows 68.0.

