Player prop bet options for Nikita Kucherov, Robert Thomas and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Tuesday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Blues vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Thomas drives the offense for St. Louis with 32 points (1.1 per game), with 12 goals and 20 assists in 30 games (playing 20:40 per game).

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 16 0 2 2 2 vs. Senators Dec. 14 2 1 3 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 2 0 2 5

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Pavel Buchnevich is one of the impact players on offense for St. Louis with 23 total points (0.8 per game), with 10 goals and 13 assists in 28 games.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Senators Dec. 14 1 1 2 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 1 1 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 0 1 1 4

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Jordan Kyrou has scored six goals on the season, adding 15 assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 16 1 2 3 9 vs. Senators Dec. 14 0 1 1 4 vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)

Kucherov is Tampa Bay's top contributor with 52 points. He has 20 goals and 32 assists this season.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 16 0 2 2 6 at Oilers Dec. 14 1 2 3 3 at Canucks Dec. 12 0 0 0 0 at Kraken Dec. 9 2 1 3 5 at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 6

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Brayden Point has 14 goals and 20 assists to total 34 points (1.1 per game).

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 at Oilers Dec. 14 0 1 1 0 at Canucks Dec. 12 1 0 1 3 at Kraken Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 2

