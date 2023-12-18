The Famous Toastery Bowl will feature the Old Dominion Monarchs hitting the field against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Old Dominion ranks 101st in scoring offense (22.9 points per game) and 67th in scoring defense (26.3 points allowed per game) this year. In terms of points scored Western Kentucky ranks 53rd in the FBS (29.8 points per game), and it is 87th on the other side of the ball (28.2 points allowed per game).

Below we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Western Kentucky Old Dominion 396.0 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.8 (97th) 426.7 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.2 (70th) 110.0 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.0 (78th) 286.0 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.8 (97th) 18 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (65th) 25 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (71st)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has 3,317 passing yards, or 276.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.4% of his passes and has collected 31 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Elijah Young is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 477 yards, or 39.8 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well. Young has also chipped in with 17 catches for 183 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Markese Stepp has piled up 69 carries and totaled 310 yards with three touchdowns.

Malachi Corley's 963 receiving yards (80.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 75 catches on 109 targets with 11 touchdowns.

Dalvin Smith has caught 41 passes and compiled 436 receiving yards (36.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Easton Messer's 35 catches (on 48 targets) have netted him 416 yards (34.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has racked up 2,026 yards (168.8 ypg) on 165-of-290 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 166 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 122 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Kadarius Calloway has racked up 594 yards on 78 carries while finding the end zone four times.

This season, Keshawn Wicks has carried the ball 110 times for 551 yards (45.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reymello Murphy has hauled in 27 receptions for 495 yards (41.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Kelby Williams has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 428 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Javon Harvey's 29 catches are good enough for 391 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Old Dominion or Western Kentucky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.