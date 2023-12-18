The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up an average of 74.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 64.3 the Hilltoppers give up to opponents.

Abilene Christian has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.

Western Kentucky is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 74.4 points.

The 65.4 points per game the Hilltoppers record are the same as the Wildcats give up.

Western Kentucky has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.

Abilene Christian has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 65.4 points.

The Hilltoppers shoot 38.8% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Wildcats allow defensively.

Western Kentucky Leaders

Acacia Hayes: 16.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

16.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51) Alexis Mead: 11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.2 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.2 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39) Ana Teresa Faustino: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)

10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52) Karris Allen: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Odeth Betancourt: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.1 FG%

Western Kentucky Schedule