How to Watch the Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats put up an average of 74.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 64.3 the Hilltoppers give up to opponents.
- Abilene Christian has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.
- Western Kentucky is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 74.4 points.
- The 65.4 points per game the Hilltoppers record are the same as the Wildcats give up.
- Western Kentucky has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.
- Abilene Christian has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 65.4 points.
- The Hilltoppers shoot 38.8% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Wildcats allow defensively.
Western Kentucky Leaders
- Acacia Hayes: 16.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)
- Alexis Mead: 11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.2 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)
- Ana Teresa Faustino: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)
- Karris Allen: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Odeth Betancourt: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.1 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 90-77
|Hertz Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 76-52
|Gill Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Ball State
|L 67-59
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/18/2023
|Abilene Christian
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/20/2023
|Nevada
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.