The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers should come out on top in their game versus the Old Dominion Monarchs at 2:30 PM on Monday, December 18, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Kentucky (+4.5) Over (51.5) Western Kentucky 28, Old Dominion 27

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

CUSA Predictions This Week

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hilltoppers have a 39.2% chance to win.

The Hilltoppers have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Western Kentucky is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season.

In the Hilltoppers' 10 games with a set total, five have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Western Kentucky this season is 8.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

The Monarchs have a 65.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Monarchs have beaten the spread seven times in 11 games.

The Monarchs have played 11 games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

Old Dominion games have had an average of 53.9 points this season, 2.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hilltoppers vs. Monarchs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Old Dominion 22.9 26.3 24.8 23.3 21.0 29.2 Western Kentucky 29.8 28.2 35.0 26.5 24.7 29.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.