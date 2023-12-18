The UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Evansville Purple Aces (8-2) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 159.5.

UT Martin vs. Evansville Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Ford Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Evansville -6.5 159.5

Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats

UT Martin and its opponents have combined to score more than 159.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The average total for UT Martin's games this season has been 165.5, six more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, UT Martin has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

Evansville's .778 ATS win percentage (7-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than UT Martin's .375 mark (3-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

UT Martin vs. Evansville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Evansville 4 44.4% 81 166.2 70.4 150.7 144.2 UT Martin 4 50% 85.2 166.2 80.3 150.7 154.5

Additional UT Martin Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks put up an average of 85.2 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 70.4 the Purple Aces allow to opponents.

UT Martin is 2-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it scores more than 70.4 points.

UT Martin vs. Evansville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Evansville 7-2-0 0-0 4-5-0 UT Martin 3-5-0 2-3 5-3-0

UT Martin vs. Evansville Home/Away Splits

Evansville UT Martin 4-0 Home Record 4-0 3-2 Away Record 2-4 3-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-1-0 3-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 88.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 102.3 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

