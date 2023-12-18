The UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) will visit the Evansville Purple Aces (8-2) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

UT Martin vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Martin vs. Evansville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Evansville Moneyline UT Martin Moneyline BetMGM Evansville (-6.5) 158.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Evansville (-6.5) 158.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Martin vs. Evansville Betting Trends

UT Martin is 3-5-0 ATS this year.

The Skyhawks have covered the spread twice this year (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Evansville has covered seven times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

In the Purple Aces' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

