Monday's contest at Ford Center has the Evansville Purple Aces (8-2) matching up with the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on December 18. Our computer prediction projects a 84-74 win for Evansville, who are favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UT Martin vs. Evansville Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

UT Martin vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 84, UT Martin 74

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Martin vs. Evansville

Computer Predicted Spread: Evansville (-9.8)

Evansville (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 157.4

Evansville is 7-2-0 against the spread this season compared to UT Martin's 3-5-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Purple Aces are 4-5-0 and the Skyhawks are 5-3-0.

UT Martin Performance Insights

The Skyhawks are outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game, with a +54 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.2 points per game (21st in college basketball) and allow 80.3 per outing (342nd in college basketball).

The 44.8 rebounds per game UT Martin accumulates rank fifth in the nation, 4.5 more than the 40.3 its opponents grab.

UT Martin connects on 9.9 three-pointers per game (26th in college basketball) at a 36.5% rate (73rd in college basketball), compared to the 9.7 its opponents make, shooting 32.5% from deep.

UT Martin has lost the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.7 (252nd in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (233rd in college basketball).

