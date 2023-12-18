How to Watch the Northern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) will attempt to break a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Norse put up an average of 65.4 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 65.6 the Golden Eagles give up.
- Northern Kentucky is 2-2 when it scores more than 65.6 points.
- Tennessee Tech has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.4 points.
- The Golden Eagles average 9.2 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Norse give up (75.5).
- Tennessee Tech has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 75.5 points.
- When Northern Kentucky allows fewer than 66.3 points, it is 1-1.
- The Golden Eagles shoot 41.9% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Norse concede defensively.
- The Norse's 41.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Golden Eagles have given up.
Northern Kentucky Leaders
- Carter McCray: 12.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 50.6 FG%
- Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 14.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.0 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Macey Blevins: 13.1 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)
- Noelle Hubert: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)
- Allison Basye: 7.8 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
Northern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Cleveland State
|L 72-60
|Truist Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 74-52
|State Farm Center
|12/9/2023
|Kentucky State
|W 74-70
|Truist Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
