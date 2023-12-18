The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) will attempt to break a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Norse put up an average of 65.4 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 65.6 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • Northern Kentucky is 2-2 when it scores more than 65.6 points.
  • Tennessee Tech has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.4 points.
  • The Golden Eagles average 9.2 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Norse give up (75.5).
  • Tennessee Tech has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 75.5 points.
  • When Northern Kentucky allows fewer than 66.3 points, it is 1-1.
  • The Golden Eagles shoot 41.9% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Norse concede defensively.
  • The Norse's 41.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Golden Eagles have given up.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

  • Carter McCray: 12.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 50.6 FG%
  • Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 14.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.0 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
  • Macey Blevins: 13.1 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)
  • Noelle Hubert: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)
  • Allison Basye: 7.8 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Northern Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Cleveland State L 72-60 Truist Arena
12/6/2023 @ Illinois L 74-52 State Farm Center
12/9/2023 Kentucky State W 74-70 Truist Arena
12/18/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/20/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
12/29/2023 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena

