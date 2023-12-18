Monday's game at Hooper Eblen Arena has the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) matching up with the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) at 7:00 PM (on December 18). Our computer prediction projects a 69-65 victory for Tennessee Tech, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Norse's most recent game on Saturday ended in a 74-70 victory over Kentucky State.

Northern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Northern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 69, Northern Kentucky 65

Other Horizon Predictions

Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Norse notched their signature win of the season on November 18, when they beat the Marshall Thundering Herd, who rank No. 145 in our computer rankings, 76-66.

Northern Kentucky has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

Based on the RPI, the Golden Eagles have four losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Carter McCray: 12.8 PTS, 9 REB, 50.6 FG%

12.8 PTS, 9 REB, 50.6 FG% Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 14.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

14.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Macey Blevins: 13.1 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

13.1 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30) Noelle Hubert: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)

5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43) Allison Basye: 7.8 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse put up 65.4 points per game (200th in college basketball) while allowing 75.5 per outing (334th in college basketball). They have a -81 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

