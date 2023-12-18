Monday's game that pits the Murray State Racers (6-2) against the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-9) at Ramsey Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 87-61 in favor of Murray State, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 18.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Racers claimed a 98-79 victory against Little Rock.

Murray State vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Murray State vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 87, Western Carolina 61

Other MVC Predictions

Murray State Schedule Analysis

Against the Austin Peay Governors on December 9, the Racers secured their best win of the season, a 93-85 road victory.

Murray State 2023-24 Best Wins

93-85 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 177) on December 9

88-75 at home over UT Martin (No. 252) on November 28

98-79 at home over Little Rock (No. 259) on December 14

93-73 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 292) on December 1

108-78 at home over Bellarmine (No. 294) on November 21

Murray State Leaders

Katelyn Young: 19 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

19 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Ava Learn: 12.9 PTS, 60 FG%

12.9 PTS, 60 FG% Hannah McKay: 10.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

10.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Haven Ford: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.9 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.9 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

Murray State Performance Insights

The Racers' +112 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14 points per game) is a result of putting up 94.9 points per game (second in college basketball) while giving up 80.9 per contest (346th in college basketball).

The Racers average 103.8 points per game at home, and 86 away.

Murray State allows 73.8 points per game at home, and 88 away.

