The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-9) will be looking to break a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Murray State Racers (6-2) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Murray State vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Racers put up 28.1 more points per game (94.9) than the Catamounts give up (66.8).
  • Murray State has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.
  • Western Carolina is 2-8 when it gives up fewer than 94.9 points.
  • The Catamounts score 56 points per game, 24.9 fewer points than the 80.9 the Racers give up.
  • The Catamounts are making 40.3% of their shots from the field, 7.8% lower than the Racers concede to opponents (48.1%).
  • The Racers' 47.6 shooting percentage from the field is 5.9 higher than the Catamounts have conceded.

Murray State Leaders

  • Katelyn Young: 19 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
  • Ava Learn: 12.9 PTS, 60 FG%
  • Hannah McKay: 10.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
  • Haven Ford: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.9 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
  • Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Southern Indiana W 93-73 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/9/2023 @ Austin Peay W 93-85 F&M Bank Arena
12/14/2023 Little Rock W 98-79 CFSB Center
12/18/2023 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center
12/30/2023 Valparaiso - CFSB Center
1/4/2024 Bradley - CFSB Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.