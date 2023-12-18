The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-9) will be looking to break a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Murray State Racers (6-2) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Murray State vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Racers put up 28.1 more points per game (94.9) than the Catamounts give up (66.8).

Murray State has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Western Carolina is 2-8 when it gives up fewer than 94.9 points.

The Catamounts score 56 points per game, 24.9 fewer points than the 80.9 the Racers give up.

The Catamounts are making 40.3% of their shots from the field, 7.8% lower than the Racers concede to opponents (48.1%).

The Racers' 47.6 shooting percentage from the field is 5.9 higher than the Catamounts have conceded.

Murray State Leaders

Katelyn Young: 19 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

19 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Ava Learn: 12.9 PTS, 60 FG%

12.9 PTS, 60 FG% Hannah McKay: 10.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

10.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Haven Ford: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.9 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.9 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State Schedule