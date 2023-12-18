The Murray State Racers (3-7) are favored (-1.5) to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Little Rock Trojans (5-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 152.5.

Murray State vs. Little Rock Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Murray State -1.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Murray State Betting Records & Stats

Murray State and its opponents have gone over 152.5 combined points in three of nine games this season.

The average point total in Murray State's games this season is 143.7, 8.8 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Racers have compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

Murray State (3-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 12.2% less often than Little Rock (5-6-0) this year.

Murray State vs. Little Rock Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Murray State 3 33.3% 72.4 152.9 71.3 151.9 141.9 Little Rock 8 72.7% 80.5 152.9 80.6 151.9 154.6

Additional Murray State Insights & Trends

The Racers put up 8.2 fewer points per game (72.4) than the Trojans give up (80.6).

When Murray State scores more than 80.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

Murray State vs. Little Rock Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Murray State 3-6-0 0-4 6-3-0 Little Rock 5-6-0 2-5 7-4-0

Murray State vs. Little Rock Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Murray State Little Rock 11-2 Home Record 8-5 3-11 Away Record 2-16 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.2 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.