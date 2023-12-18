The Murray State Racers (3-7) will try to end a four-game losing streak when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (5-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Little Rock Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State Stats Insights

  • The Racers make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
  • Murray State is 3-1 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Racers are the 290th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans rank 231st.
  • The Racers record 72.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 80.6 the Trojans give up.
  • Murray State is 1-3 when scoring more than 80.6 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Murray State posted 73.6 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.9 points per contest.
  • The Racers surrendered 67.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.8 on the road.
  • Murray State averaged 5.8 treys per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 0.2% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.4, 34.1%).

Murray State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Austin Peay L 53-49 F&M Bank Arena
12/13/2023 @ Mississippi State L 85-81 Humphrey Coliseum
12/16/2023 SE Louisiana L 61-55 CFSB Center
12/18/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center
12/22/2023 SMU - CFSB Center
12/30/2023 Middle Tennessee - CFSB Center

