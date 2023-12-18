Monday's contest between the Little Rock Trojans (5-6) and Murray State Racers (3-7) matching up at Jack Stephens Center has a projected final score of 77-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Little Rock, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on December 18.

The game has no line set.

Murray State vs. Little Rock Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Murray State vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 77, Murray State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Murray State vs. Little Rock

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-1.2)

Little Rock (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

Little Rock has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Murray State is 3-6-0. The Trojans are 7-4-0 and the Racers are 6-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Murray State Performance Insights

The Racers outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (posting 72.4 points per game, 245th in college basketball, and allowing 71.3 per contest, 192nd in college basketball) and have a +11 scoring differential.

The 33.7 rebounds per game Murray State accumulates rank 290th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 33.7.

Murray State knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (172nd in college basketball) at a 33% rate (205th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 its opponents make, shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Murray State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Racers commit nine per game (14th in college basketball) and force 9.3 (347th in college basketball).

