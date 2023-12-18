The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Old Dominion Monarchs hit the field in the Famous Toastery Bowl for college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Kentucky.

College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Date: Monday, December 18
  • Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Old Dominion (-4.5)

No. 16 Louisville Cardinals at USC Trojans

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Wednesday, December 27
  • Venue: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Louisville (-4.5)

Clemson Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, December 29
  • Venue: TIAA Bank Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Clemson (-3.5)

