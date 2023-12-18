Desmond Bane and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 103-96 loss to the Rockets (his most recent game) Bane produced 28 points, 13 rebounds and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Bane's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.9 23.7 Rebounds 5.5 4.7 5.2 Assists 5.5 5.2 5.7 PRA -- 34.8 34.6 PR -- 29.6 28.9 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.0



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Thunder

Bane has taken 19.6 shots per game this season and made 9.2 per game, which account for 20.9% and 22.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 3.3 threes per game, or 25.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bane's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 104.2 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 102.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Thunder allow 113.6 points per game, 13th-ranked in the league.

The Thunder are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 46.8 rebounds per contest.

The Thunder are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 27.0 assists per game.

The Thunder allow 13.6 made 3-pointers per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.