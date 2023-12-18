The Bellarmine Knights (2-4) meet the Detroit Mercy Titans (6-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bellarmine vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Bellarmine Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bellarmine Players to Watch

Hayley Harrison: 13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Hope Sivori: 9.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Miyah Brown: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Cam Browning: 7.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Harrison: 13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Sivori: 9.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Brown: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Gray: 6.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Browning: 7.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.