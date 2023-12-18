ASUN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Monday college basketball slate includes one game featuring an ASUN team on the court. That matchup? The the Detroit Mercy Titans taking on the Bellarmine Knights.
ASUN Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Detroit Mercy Titans at Bellarmine Knights
|6:30 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
