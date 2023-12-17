Sunday's Women's Super League lineup has several top-tier games, including a matchup between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Watch your favorite Women's Super League team this season on Paramount+ and Fubo!

Women's Super League Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United

Game Time: 7:15 AM ET

7:15 AM ET TV Channel: Paramount+

Paramount+ Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!

Make sure you're following along with Women's Super League action all year long on Fubo and Paramount+!