Should you wager on Travis Kelce scoring a touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the New England Patriots, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Kelce has 80 receptions (103 targets) and a team-best 896 yards receiving (74.7 per game) plus five TDs.

Kelce has five games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Travis Kelce Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 9 4 26 1 Week 3 Bears 8 7 69 1 Week 4 @Jets 9 6 60 0 Week 5 @Vikings 11 10 67 1 Week 6 Broncos 9 9 124 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 12 179 1 Week 8 @Broncos 9 6 58 0 Week 9 Dolphins 4 3 14 0 Week 11 Eagles 9 7 44 1 Week 12 @Raiders 7 6 91 0 Week 13 @Packers 5 4 81 0 Week 14 Bills 10 6 83 0

