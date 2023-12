SEC teams will be in action in 17 games on Sunday in college basketball action. That includes the UL Monroe Warhawks squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Foster Auditorium.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Furman Paladins at Kentucky Wildcats 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 SEC Network + UL Monroe Warhawks at Alabama Crimson Tide 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 SECN (Live stream on Fubo) UL Monroe Warhawks at Alabama Crimson Tide 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 SECN (Live stream on Fubo) Lipscomb Bisons at Vanderbilt Commodores 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 - Florida Gators at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 - Mississippi State Bulldogs at Memphis Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 - Northwestern State Demons at LSU Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Northwestern State Demons at LSU Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Illinois Fighting Illini 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow SEC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!