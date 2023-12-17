The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

Ravens and Jaguars betting insights and trends can be found below before they square off on Sunday.

Ravens vs. Jaguars Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ravens 3 42.5 -165 +140

Ravens vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore's contests this year have an average point total of 43.2, 0.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Ravens are 8-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Ravens are 9-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).

Baltimore is 7-3 (winning 70% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have played nine games this season that have gone over 42.5 combined points scored.

Jacksonville's outings this season have a 43.6-point average over/under, 1.1 more points than this game's point total.

The Jaguars are 8-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have won two of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Jacksonville has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

Ravens vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Ravens 27.8 4 16.8 2 43.2 6 13 Jaguars 24 9 22.3 19 43.6 9 13

Ravens vs. Jaguars Betting Insights & Trends

Ravens

Baltimore has covered the spread twice, and is 3-0 overall, over its past three contests.

In its past three games, Baltimore has hit the over twice.

The Ravens have outscored their opponents by a total of 143 points this season (11 points per game), and the Jaguars have put up 22 more points than their opponents (1.7 per game).

Jaguars

Jacksonville has one win against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, over its past three contests.

In their past three games, the Jaguars have gone over the total twice.

The Ravens have outscored opponents by a total of 143 points this season (11 per game), and the Jaguars have put up 22 more points than their opponents (1.7 per game).

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 43.2 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 24.7 23.8 ATS Record 8-5-0 4-3-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-7-0 4-3-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-3 5-2 4-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.6 43.7 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24.2 24.7 23.5 ATS Record 8-5-0 3-4-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-6-0 4-3-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 3-2 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-2 2-1

