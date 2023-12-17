The Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5) go up against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Norse are shooting 47.1% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 40.7% the Colonels' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Northern Kentucky has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Norse are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at third.

The Norse put up an average of 73.8 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 74.9 the Colonels allow.

Northern Kentucky is 4-1 when it scores more than 74.9 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Northern Kentucky is averaging 18 more points per game at home (82) than away (64).

The Norse concede 66.7 points per game at home, and 71.2 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Northern Kentucky knocks down fewer trifectas away (4.4 per game) than at home (6.3), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (25.9%) than at home (33.6%) too.

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule